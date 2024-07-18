Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 26,099 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,003,500 shares of company stock worth $166,350,570. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.64. 317,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,410. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

