BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 1,163,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,276. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.