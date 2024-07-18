BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Trading Down 2.6%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $29.47. Approximately 215,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 309,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.