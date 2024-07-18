BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.71.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,702,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in BILL by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

