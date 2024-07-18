Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Lessened by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,079,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,493,000 after purchasing an additional 351,645 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,399,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,771,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 3.0 %

Bio-Techne stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.92. 721,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

