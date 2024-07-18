Bionomics’ (BNOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Bionomics Trading Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ:BNOX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,643,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,962. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.
About Bionomics
