Bionomics’ (BNOX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Bionomics Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:BNOX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,643,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,962. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

