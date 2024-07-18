biote (NASDAQ:BTMDW) Shares Up 4.7%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 32,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 58,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

biote Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

