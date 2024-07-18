Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIRK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

