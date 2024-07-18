BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $64,082.56 or 0.99732406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $795.83 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00071979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

