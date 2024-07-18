BitShares (BTS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $146,721.98

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $6.60 million and $146,721.98 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,325,655 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.