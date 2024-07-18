BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000.

NYSEARCA BINC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,786. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

