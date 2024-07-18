Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,381 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after acquiring an additional 329,705 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $151,263,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $58.21 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

