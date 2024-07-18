Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 38 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $292.68 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.04 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.