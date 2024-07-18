Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 383 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $200,668,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,939,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.31.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.