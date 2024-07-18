Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $723.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $743.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

