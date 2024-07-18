Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.