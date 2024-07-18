Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 983,601 shares of company stock valued at $33,217,310 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

