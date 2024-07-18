Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.