Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,866,000 after purchasing an additional 217,075 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 419,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 70,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

