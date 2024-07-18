Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,575,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 913.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $4,349,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $2,479,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after buying an additional 92,279 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

