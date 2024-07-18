Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Garmin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $174.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.55.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

