Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $267.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.64 and its 200-day moving average is $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

