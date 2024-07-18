Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,054 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

