Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,124 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $97,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Halliburton by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,770,000 after buying an additional 962,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 859,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.1 %

Halliburton stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

