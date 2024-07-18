Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva Stock Up 2.5 %

CTVA stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

