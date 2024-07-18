Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 569,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $39,183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5,304.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after buying an additional 223,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $119.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.