Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,800,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $89,153,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BN. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

