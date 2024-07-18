Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 415 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in General Motors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GM opened at $49.90 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

