Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 906 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,618,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $183.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.39.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

