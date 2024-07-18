Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMT opened at $213.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.