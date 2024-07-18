BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Up 8.5%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.97 and last traded at $107.76. 39,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 79,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BXC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXC

BlueLinx Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $726.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.