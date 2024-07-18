BMO Capital Markets Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $41.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

SYF traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $51.98. 269,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,257. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,065,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90,661 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 73.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

