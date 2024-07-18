BMO Capital Markets Raises DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $123.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.78.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DTE opened at $117.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.