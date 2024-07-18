BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.09 and last traded at C$18.06. 87,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 139,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.04.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.79.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
