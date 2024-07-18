BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $487.46 and last traded at $488.01. Approximately 669,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,079,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.82.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.37 and a 200-day moving average of $340.63. The firm has a market cap of $326.09 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

