BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 389,975 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4,854.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,975 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.26% of Teradyne worth $44,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.93.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

