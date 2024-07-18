BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 78,940 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.79% of AtriCure worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,079 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ATRC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. 305,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

