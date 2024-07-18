BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,829 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 23.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FOX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Price Performance

FOX traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.28. 176,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,069. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.