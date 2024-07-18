BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,319.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FICO traded up $18.64 on Thursday, reaching $1,621.44. 35,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,423.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,298.52. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $810.26 and a 12 month high of $1,635.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac



Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

