BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $40.58 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $40,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 940,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

