BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.70% of Jack in the Box worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,815. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

