BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Aflac worth $48,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aflac by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 147,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Aflac by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after acquiring an additional 348,400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,596,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $95.11. 231,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,427. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

