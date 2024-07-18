BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 214,031 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 231.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,031 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $41.43. 514,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.