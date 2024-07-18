BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 28,788 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.47% of Sensient Technologies worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SXT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock worth $153,245. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

