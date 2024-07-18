BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 6,378 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 322.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $974,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 27.4% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.60. The stock had a trading volume of 96,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.52.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

