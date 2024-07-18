BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 6,636 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $67,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $581.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,510. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $578.33 and a 200 day moving average of $536.98. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

