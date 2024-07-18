BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,011 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.53% of Frontdoor worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,369,000 after purchasing an additional 249,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,186,000 after acquiring an additional 938,541 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,288,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,568,000 after acquiring an additional 304,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 1,152.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 936,209 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FTDR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. 76,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,092. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

