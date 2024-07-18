BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 18,032 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,032 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 617,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,267. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

