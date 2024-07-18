BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 31,300 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Trimble worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after buying an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Trimble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB remained flat at $58.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 209,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,791. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

