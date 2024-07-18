BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 4,939 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $50,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $128.19. 208,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,143. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.